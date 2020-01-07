I have an LLC with S-Corp tax status.

I am working for a startup and part of my compensation is stock. I am receiving 25% of this stock after 6 months and the rest is being awarded monthly after 6 months. I will receive the full amount in 3 years.

The cash compensation is being paid out to my LLC.

Are there any special consequences for getting stock through an LLC? I'm not clear on what happens with these shares with a pass-through entity and how I am taxed on them.

Is it more tax beneficial to have these shares awarded to me personally?