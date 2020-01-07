1

I'm currently investigating ways of getting an expensive medical operation done in Spain. It's not something the NHS covers and after doing a lot of looking around I've decided that this is best option for me.

  • Cost of the operation is averagely between £20,000 - £40000.
  • They don't offer any kind of payment plan.

How should I go about affording such an operation? Apart from just saving for it in a lump sum?

My details (though I worry they make this question less generally helpful for others in future):

  • I earn ~£35,000 a year.
  • I have ~£10,000 in my account.
  • I have a mortgage on a ~£250,000 home, of which I paid around a ~£100,000 deposit, and am 1 year into paying off at around ~£600 a month.
  • I owe ~£3500 for furnishing my home which is being paid off over 2 years at around ~£150 a month.
  • CreditClub rates my credit score at ~975.
  • I've never owned a credit card.

I would really like to avoid a debate on whether or not I should get this operation done. I would just like some advice on how I should get it done.

Thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
HazelCheese is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Apart from saving any other option is to loan it. There are places in UK that specialise in loans for medical purpose – SZCZERZO KŁY 1 hour ago
0

Many private hospitals and doctors will negotiate a payment plan for an expensive operation. To go this route in the UK you would have to have the operation by a private doctor.

In Spain, I assume it is similar in that you would just need to find a hospital that can do the operation and is willing to negotiate a payment plan. One issue is that they may be reluctant to extend credit to a foreign national.

If you cannot find a hospital that will agree to a payment plan, you can borrow the money. Don't use a credit card. Just go to a bank and make a personal loan application. If your credit is not good enough to get the loan, there is the possibility to get a third party to co-sign the loan for you. Note that the terms of a hospital will be way better than a bank, so you are far better off finding a hospital that will agree to payments than borrowing from a bank.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

HazelCheese is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.