I'm currently investigating ways of getting an expensive medical operation done in Spain. It's not something the NHS covers and after doing a lot of looking around I've decided that this is best option for me.
- Cost of the operation is averagely between £20,000 - £40000.
- They don't offer any kind of payment plan.
How should I go about affording such an operation? Apart from just saving for it in a lump sum?
My details (though I worry they make this question less generally helpful for others in future):
- I earn ~£35,000 a year.
- I have ~£10,000 in my account.
- I have a mortgage on a ~£250,000 home, of which I paid around a ~£100,000 deposit, and am 1 year into paying off at around ~£600 a month.
- I owe ~£3500 for furnishing my home which is being paid off over 2 years at around ~£150 a month.
- CreditClub rates my credit score at ~975.
- I've never owned a credit card.
I would really like to avoid a debate on whether or not I should get this operation done. I would just like some advice on how I should get it done.
Thanks