I'm currently investigating ways of getting an expensive medical operation done in Spain. It's not something the NHS covers and after doing a lot of looking around I've decided that this is best option for me.

Cost of the operation is averagely between £20,000 - £40000.

They don't offer any kind of payment plan.

How should I go about affording such an operation? Apart from just saving for it in a lump sum?

My details (though I worry they make this question less generally helpful for others in future):

I earn ~£35,000 a year.

I have ~£10,000 in my account.

I have a mortgage on a ~£250,000 home, of which I paid around a ~£100,000 deposit, and am 1 year into paying off at around ~£600 a month.

I owe ~£3500 for furnishing my home which is being paid off over 2 years at around ~£150 a month.

CreditClub rates my credit score at ~975.

I've never owned a credit card.

I would really like to avoid a debate on whether or not I should get this operation done. I would just like some advice on how I should get it done.

Thanks