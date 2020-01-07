Someone told me that the S&P index will get a "correction" downward. What does it mean exactly? What are the chances it will actually happen, and if it does, can we somehow know when it will happen?
What does it mean exactly?
In the world of investments, a correction is generally defined as a decline of 10% or greater in the price of a security from its most recent peak. Corrections can happen anywhere including individual stocks, the indexes that follow stocks or sectors, the commodities and currency markets, or any asset that trades on an exchange.
An asset, index, or market may fall into a correction either briefly or for sustained periods—days, weeks, months, or even longer. However, the average market correction is short-lived and lasts anywhere between three and four months.
As for when* it will happen... everybody wants to know that, but no one can **know the future, can that?
Many analysts look at what happened before past corrections in order to try to estimate when the next correction will happen, but they're all guesses. No public mathematical model can yet do anything other than say "a correction will happen soon" without being very specific on how soon soon is. Usually it's within the next year.
(This is similar to the same problem the US government had before 9/11: there were warnings that something would happen to US assets soon. But that's not very useful, because something and soon are soooooo... vague.)
Why would a correction happen in the first place? It sounds like meddling with the market – Yonatan Nir 21 mins ago
@YonatanNir meddling? Hardly. If lots of people keep buying a stock, eventually the stock will get overvalued. "Everyone" will suddenly realize it, and sell off the overvalue asset until it's not overvalued anymore. Think of it as letting some air out of a balloon, so that it doesn't over-inflate and then pop. – RonJohn 7 mins ago
I admit I don't know the first thing about it, but that actually sounds even more like meddling.. if people want to buy something to the point the value increases so they could sell it after for a large profit, then why not? – Yonatan Nir 3 mins ago