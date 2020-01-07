What does it mean exactly?

In the world of investments, a correction is generally defined as a decline of 10% or greater in the price of a security from its most recent peak. Corrections can happen anywhere including individual stocks, the indexes that follow stocks or sectors, the commodities and currency markets, or any asset that trades on an exchange. An asset, index, or market may fall into a correction either briefly or for sustained periods—days, weeks, months, or even longer. However, the average market correction is short-lived and lasts anywhere between three and four months.

As for when* it will happen... everybody wants to know that, but no one can **know the future, can that?

Many analysts look at what happened before past corrections in order to try to estimate when the next correction will happen, but they're all guesses. No public mathematical model can yet do anything other than say "a correction will happen soon" without being very specific on how soon soon is. Usually it's within the next year.

(This is similar to the same problem the US government had before 9/11: there were warnings that something would happen to US assets soon. But that's not very useful, because something and soon are soooooo... vague.)