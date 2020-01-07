38

Historically, non-decimal monetary systems were common. E.g. pound / shilling.

Every currency I can think of or have ever used is 'decimal' (where a higher/lower unit of currency is either a multiple or factor of 10).

Are all currencies used by countries nowadays 'decimal'?

    By the definition you provided (all of the currency is either a multiple or factor of 10), is the US dollar even a decimal currency? We have quarters, which are neither a multiple or factor of 10. Or am I missing something? – bvoyelr yesterday
    @bvoyler. Yes, you are missing that a quarter is 25 cents. The cent is a unit of currency, a quarter is just a denomination of coins. I.e the price of something wouldn’t be described as “2 quarters” but as “50 cents”. – Darren yesterday
  • @Darren AHHH! Now it's coming together. I shouldn't think this much so soon after Christmas vacation. – bvoyelr 22 hours ago
    @MooingDuck If a currency had 100 cents to the dollar and a 3 cent coin, it would still be decimal because the two units (cents and dollars) have a ratio that is a power of 10. – CJ Dennis 17 hours ago
    @MooingDuck If you like, the cent is a sub-unit of the dollar. A quarter is then a multiple of a cent, not a sub-unit of the dollar. :-) – CJ Dennis 17 hours ago
The word you're looking for is not "metric" but "decimal".

Pretty much all currencies are decimal these days except for currencies that have divisions where the sub-unit is no longer used as it's worth so little.

The only countries left with non-decimal currencies are Mauritania and Madagascar according to wikipedia

    There’s also Japanese Yen (JPY), which doesn’t have any subdivisions, so wouldn’t be classed as a decimal currency either. – Martin Bean yesterday
    @JTP-ApologisetoMonica: In the interests of insufferable pedantry: Mill, Half cent – Michael Seifert yesterday
    @MartinBean: "decimal" here is used to mean "in base 10" rather than "fractional value". JPY is decimal even if it doesn't allow for fractions of yens. – Flater yesterday
    +1 for "decimal," not "metric." This does kind of make me want to start saying "500 millidollars" instead of "50 cents," though. - haha – reirab 23 hours ago
    @Flater every base is written "base 10". – Eric Duminil 23 hours ago
The Wikipedia article Non-decimal currency explains the situation in full:

Today, only two countries have non-decimal currencies: Mauritania, where 1 ouguiya = 5 khoums, and Madagascar, where 1 ariary = 5 iraimbilanja. However, these are only theoretically non-decimal, as in both cases the value of the main unit is so low that the sub-units are too small to be of any practical use and coins of the sub-units are no longer used.

The official currency of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, which retains its claims of sovereignty under international law and has been granted permanent observer status at the United Nations, is the Maltese scudo, which is subdivided into 12 tarì, each of 20 grani with 6 piccioli to the grano.

All other contemporary currencies are either decimal or have no sub-units at all, either because they had been abolished or because they have lost all practical value and not used.

    That Maltese one is weird... It's like an alternative version of the old British system of the Pound, which was subdivided into 20 shillings, each of 12 pennies, with 4 farthings to the penny. – Oscar Bravo 5 hours ago

