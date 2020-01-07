1

I'm about one year into a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and while visiting my bank's website, I noticed that their rates for an equivalent mortgage are about 0.5% lower now than what I am paying, which is a tremendous amount of money over the life of the mortgage. A bit of online shopping shows I can do slightly better than that, even. If I refinanced, I'd be doing it just for the lower interest rate, not to take out any equity.

What are the downsides to refinancing? Are there any pitfalls to watch out for?

I noticed that some banks offer zero fee refinancing; does this gen mean the total cost of refinancing would be zero, or are there payments that are not typically included in "fees" (closing costs perhaps?)?

(In case it matters, I am not paying PMI any more)

  • What are the downsides to refinancing? The costs of refinancing. or are there payments that are not typically included in "fees" (closing costs perhaps?)? Maybe. Salesmen love to hide money in the fine print. – RonJohn 5 mins ago
Different sources will give you different answers to this question, but typical recommendations are that you want to drop the interest rate by 1% or more to justify the closing costs involved in refinancing.

