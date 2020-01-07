I'm about one year into a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and while visiting my bank's website, I noticed that their rates for an equivalent mortgage are about 0.5% lower now than what I am paying, which is a tremendous amount of money over the life of the mortgage. A bit of online shopping shows I can do slightly better than that, even. If I refinanced, I'd be doing it just for the lower interest rate, not to take out any equity.

What are the downsides to refinancing? Are there any pitfalls to watch out for?

I noticed that some banks offer zero fee refinancing; does this gen mean the total cost of refinancing would be zero, or are there payments that are not typically included in "fees" (closing costs perhaps?)?

(In case it matters, I am not paying PMI any more)