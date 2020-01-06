0

I live in US and in the last two years I had a tax consultant recommending me to pay certain amount to IRS online each January so I won't get a penalty. This year I don't have a consultant. I earned the same so assume I need to pay the same. I will do full tax calculation in April, just want to get rid of possible penalty risk now. Should I just go to the IRS online site and pay there based on my ssn? Then in April in tax calculation I factor in that amount? Or do I need to do something out of bound first before paying online? It feels strange just surfing there, giving a few digits, and transferring money.

|improve this question
New contributor
Yaron Naveh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Yaron Naveh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.