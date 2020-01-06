I live in US and in the last two years I had a tax consultant recommending me to pay certain amount to IRS online each January so I won't get a penalty. This year I don't have a consultant. I earned the same so assume I need to pay the same. I will do full tax calculation in April, just want to get rid of possible penalty risk now. Should I just go to the IRS online site and pay there based on my ssn? Then in April in tax calculation I factor in that amount? Or do I need to do something out of bound first before paying online? It feels strange just surfing there, giving a few digits, and transferring money.