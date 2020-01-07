0

I live in US and in the last two years I had a tax consultant recommend that I pay a certain amount to IRS online each January so I won't get a penalty. This year I don't have a consultant. I earned the same so assume I need to pay the same. I will do full tax calculation in April, just want to get rid of possible penalty risk now.

Should I just go to the IRS online site and pay there based on my SSN? Then in April in tax calculation I factor in that amount? Or do I need to do something out of bounds first before paying online? It feels strange just surfing there, giving a few digits, and transferring money.

|improve this question
New contributor
Yaron Naveh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    He was referring to quarterly estimated payments. irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/… – RonJohn 15 hours ago
  • Are you self-employed? – BrenBarn 10 hours ago
  • not self employed. yes I think this is the estimated payments. want to know if I just go and pay them online and later own bake that amount into my final tax report? the online payment system would give me reference number for that? – Yaron Naveh 10 hours ago
  • 1
    In general you don't need to make estimated tax payments unless you have significant income that isn't subject to tax withholding. Self-employment is the common case, but it can also be necessary if you have large capital gains, etc. You may want to try to figure out why this consultant was advising you to make these payments. – BrenBarn 10 hours ago

Your Answer

Yaron Naveh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.