This is my first question on this site and may be a weird one. Thank you for being gentle and telling me if I'm off.

My question is simple, but I'm guessing that the answer probably isn't. Also, please keep in mind that I've never received or send money via a cheque in my life and that I haven't seen how one was being used for a long time, so my understanding of the system is sketchy at best.

My question stems from watching a video (My Adventure Working as a Check Scammer), portraying money fraud involving fake cheques. The victims cache the cheques and pass on part of the money, before the cheque bounces. They then have to pay back the full amount to the bank where they cached the cheque. This happens within the US, i.e. the cheques are allegedly issued by and cached at banks in the US.

Now here's my question: Why don't the involved financial institutions implement procedures to prevent this scam from working?

Keep in mind, I have almost no understanding of how the system behind cheques works, so I've got no qualification to make a suggestion on what such procedures might be. Instead, I'm thinking to myself that the involved parties all handle a lot of money, make large profits and employ many lawyers and lobbyists, surely some participating institution would have both the motivation and resources to make this happen. Where am I wrong with this line of thinking?