At work, we're in the process from switching from an IRA to a 401(k) and I've been looking at the different fund options.

What struck me as very strange was how poorly the Vanguard Target Retirement Date funds even for targets 25-40 years in the future have performed over the last several years vs. the stock market overall.

Comparing performance of their 2050 target date fund (VFIFX) vs. the S&P 500 (.INX) over different date ranges, I get these results:

Past year:
VFIFX: + 19.39%
.INX: + 25.65%

Past 5 years:
VFIFX: + 35.73%
.INX: + 60.44%

Since Jun 2006 (beginning of Google Finance's data for the comparison):
VFIFX: + 100.15%
.INX: + 158.88%

While I would totally understand a target, say, 2030 or 2035 fund having results of this nature, this seems odd to me for a target 2050 fund (and even the target 2060 results appeared to be very similar.)

Why would a fund targeting retirement 30+ years out have such poor results vs. the S&P 500?

Are the funds targeting that far out really that conservative vs. the stock markets overall? Or is this more just a result of the target funds having more global investments during a time when the U.S. stock market has been performing much more strongly than those of, say, the BRIC nations? Or something else I'm missing?

  • What's the mix of US stock, world stock, and bond? Mostly likely your two suppositions "conservative vs pure stock market" and "more global investments" are both part of the story. – Ben Voigt 34 mins ago
  • @BenVoigt I'm not sure. That's part of what I was wondering. – reirab 33 mins ago
  • 3
    Scroll down to Holdings here: morningstar.com/funds/xnas/vfifx/portfolio It is 54% US stock, 35% non-US stock, 10% bond, 1% cash – Ben Voigt 32 mins ago
  • Even more clearly, check "Asset Allocation" at the very top of that page. – Ben Voigt 30 mins ago

