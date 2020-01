What metric describes a mutual fund that consistently performs a little better than the average of its peers (or its index) when the market is rising but falls much faster than its peers or its index when the market is falling?

I own several of these, and over the long term (10+ years) they have all tended to average out, but I'd like to look for alternatives that more closely track their peers (or index) to avoid having to time trades based on recent overall market movement.