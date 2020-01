Whether travel expense related to training for a contract employee will be consider as an expense for tax deduction?

I work for a company on their W-2 as a contract employee. I traveled for a training and will be travelling to attend some technology expo.

My clarification :- Can i consider those travel expenses ( stay / food ) for my tax deduction. Please Note : Mentioned travels are not part of the company program. I traveled or willing to travel on my own desire of learning.