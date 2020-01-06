With the introduction of the new IR35 legislation in UK, many contractors caught inside IR35 are going to pay more taxes.

The most popular tool for the calculation of the tax burden among contractors is this one:

https://www.contractorcalculator.co.uk/ir35calculator.aspx

Unfortunatelly, this tool seems to have a bug that makes taxes appear more terrible than they actually are. Could someone help me to understand what is wrong here?

Let's suppose the daily income, inside IR 35, is 500 pounds a day. Let's insert this and click "calculate", and we will get to this page:

Calculation page

Here, they state: "Avoiding IR35 would increase your income by £1,024" This seem so bad! That would be 12288 pounds a year that contractors would lose.

However, if we click on "Show the tax burdens for inside and outside IR35", we get to this other page:

Tax burden page

Here, the story is different. They state: "Being caught by IR35 results in an extra tax burden of £ 6,788"

That's a big difference, as 6788 is lower than 12288. Then, which one of the 2 numbers is correct? what's the calculation error here? how should it be then?