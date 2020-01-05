I started financing a 2011 Toyota Camry LE for $11.6K October 2019, I’m 20 years old and I just got my license in September 2019. I’ve been paying $323 a month for full coverage through the General, based on my situation and that being the cheapest quote I got. I flipped my car December 31st, 2019 and there’s mostly cosmetic damage, a shattered windshield and a dented in roof and window frame at the top, I haven’t gotten a good look at it or any pictures and the insurance adjuster hasn’t looked at it yet. Although from what I’ve been told it sounds like it’ll be totaled. Since my insurance is so much I didn’t want to pay extra for GAP coverage. The KBB Value is around $5K, leaving a $6k gap if the car is totaled. could anyone give some advice on what to do or any ideas on how the insurance payout would happen. and help is greatly appreciated. Thanks