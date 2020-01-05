-1

I have a bank account with Bank of America. I am planning to apply for the Amazon Prime rewards credit card by Chase. Do I get charged any fee if pay my Chase Amazon prime credit card bill with auto bank transfer from Bank of America?

    No. (I've paid a lot of credit cards "across banks", and never been charged such a fee. In fact, I've never heard of such a thing.) – RonJohn 57 mins ago
  • What would make you think you would? – Aaron D. Marasco 39 mins ago

