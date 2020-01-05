Details: The COBRA is for an awesome PPO insurance. Primary subscriber is about to start a new job. Both my child and I are dependents facing high medical and prescription costs in the next few months, and we don't yet know the details of what procedures and will not be covered by the new employer.

The summary of insurance options shows much higher co-insurance percentages both in and out-of-network. We do not know yet which providers will be in-network.

Subsidiary questions: