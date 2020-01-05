Details: The COBRA is for an awesome PPO insurance. Primary subscriber is about to start a new job. Both my child and I are dependents facing high medical and prescription costs in the next few months, and we don't yet know the details of what procedures and will not be covered by the new employer.
The summary of insurance options shows much higher co-insurance percentages both in and out-of-network. We do not know yet which providers will be in-network.
Subsidiary questions:
- Does the employer automatically terminate COBRA as soon as a dependent is covered by a new employer?
- What would be the date of termination be?
- Is it affected by a dependent's disability? We applied for SSA disability eligibility, but child has not yet been declared disabled w/in the first 60 days after the start of COBRA.