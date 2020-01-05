This weekend I was walking around Oxford Circus with a friend when we saw, inside an open store with no goods and big "clearance" signs, a guy with a microphone on a stage giving stuff away almost for free to people.

Just to clarify, this wasn't an auction.

He'd start grabbing items like a brand new power bank, a digital camera and AirPods, and offer them for £5. People would raise their hands and he'd give them to someone. He'd show the products were closed in their "original" box and that they worked (or at least he did that with a Bluetooth speaker). Then he asked people if they'd be willing to trust him by offering £1 and he'd decide what he'd giveaway. People, again, raised their hands, he chose someone and then started adding a camera, an iPhone 7, a phone holder, headphones, put them in a plastic bag and handed it to the "winning" woman.

After a couple of minutes, we decided to leave, since it didn't seem legit (and I'm sure it wasn't). Following common sense, people don't give free stuff to strangers, and 99.9% of the times you have to ask "Is this a scam?" the answer is "yes". However, I struggle to understand where's the trick.

My guesses:

What he was "selling" was either stolen or malfunctioning.

He'd give these things for peanuts to associates, and as time progressed, he'd then start auctioning items at higher prices, making people feel they'd need to leave with something.

He was keeping people busy while something else happened.

A few details that caught my attention or that confused me even more:

If you sell stolen or malfunctioning goods, you don't do it openly in front of tenths of people.

If you sell stolen or malfunctioning goods, you don't do it off a store in Oxford Circus.

If you want to get rid of genuine products, you can sell them at 50% of their RRP and people would still buy them straight-away. There's no need to "sell" an iPhone 7 for £3.

He put the items in a black plastic bag when handing them to the winners.

He asked the audience a couple of times to get closer to him and together.

I'm curious to understand where's the catch and how it works.