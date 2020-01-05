Suppose I own a home and live in it. Then I realize I want to move to another part of town that is closer to work. But this is temporary because I don't know what my job will be in 5 years.

So I rent out my home, and pay rent to live in a different home. Let's say that the rental income exactly equals the rental expense. In an ideal world, there would be no other financial implications.

But if I understand correctly, I would need to report my rental income and pay taxes on it, while my rental expense is not tax-deductible, so I end up worse off. However, if I sold my home and bought another one outright, I would incur realtor fees (easily 5%), land transfer taxes, municipal transaction taxes, etc.

Is my interpretation correct? What is the most financially efficient way to change one's residence?

I am most interested in an answer for Ontario, Canada. But some perspective on other jurisdictions (e.g. USA) is okay.