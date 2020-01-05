0

Suppose I own a home and live in it. Then I realize I want to move to another part of town that is closer to work. But this is temporary because I don't know what my job will be in 5 years.

So I rent out my home, and pay rent to live in a different home. Let's say that the rental income exactly equals the rental expense. In an ideal world, there would be no other financial implications.

But if I understand correctly, I would need to report my rental income and pay taxes on it, while my rental expense is not tax-deductible, so I end up worse off. However, if I sold my home and bought another one outright, I would incur realtor fees (easily 5%), land transfer taxes, municipal transaction taxes, etc.

Is my interpretation correct? What is the most financially efficient way to change one's residence?

I am most interested in an answer for Ontario, Canada. But some perspective on other jurisdictions (e.g. USA) is okay.

  • More questions: #1 Would you have to remortgage your home? (Some mortgages specify "owner occupied".) #2 Would you be able to take depreciation on the house for those five years? #3 Lastly, since you don't know where you'll work in 5 years, why own at all? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @RonJohn 1) Mortgage is fully paid off. 2) I don't know the tax implications of taking depreciation. 3) The home is a legacy asset that was bought based on life situations in the past. – Nayuki 1 hour ago
In Canada, like in the US, you can deduct rental property expenses. Note though that when you have a mortgage, you can only deduct the interest you pay, not the principal, so you have to factor that into your calculations. It may be the case that your cash flow is negative but you still profit overall when you add in the equity you're gaining each month.

