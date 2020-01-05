0

My dad is coming to visit me from a country with a very poor medical system. The kind of system where senior citizens don't get much attention from doctors at all and pretty much left to die from diseases that could be treated or at least managed here in the US.

He is 74 years old, relatively healthy and active. Yet, I'd like for him to undergo tests and screenings that are appropriate for his age to get an accurate picture of his health. Since he is just visiting, he is not eligible for Medicare.

The question is:

1) What would be the best way to do this diagnostics for him? (logistically)

2) What is the best way to pay for it? Paying out of pocket and buying a private insurance are on the table.

  • Question #1 "What would be the best way to do this diagnostics for him? (logistically)" is definite of-topic. As for #2, you two will have to determine which tests and screenings you want to perform, how much they cost, etc. Note also that non-Medicare health insurance for old people is likely to be expensive, and I doubt you could even get it for someone here on a travel visa. – RonJohn 48 mins ago

