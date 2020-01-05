I've heard that you can deduct 50% of your meals while traveling for business, from your income taxes.

If I wanted to take advantage of this, as part of my single member LLC... Would I charge these expenses to my company credit card? Or personal card (since it's not fully deductible) and then manually compile a list of what expenses I was trying to deduct for?

Does this have any impact on the corporate veil you have under an LLC if you're using it to pay for meals on business trips? I would think not but wanted to ask, as I'm unsure how other small businesses handle this.