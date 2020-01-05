My wife and I are first-time home buyers. We both have fairly stable jobs and have no trouble getting a mortgage on any price house in our town.

We are trying to decide which is smarter financially:

To buy a starter home well within our means, pay it of within 4-5 years with extra payments of $1000 per month in addition to the $400 minimum, then sell and switch to a “forever home” having 1/3 of the money towards that purchase from the sale. Directly go for our long-term goal, a.k.a. some home we’d want to stay with, which is three times the price, but making minimum monthly payments on it for 30 years.

Both homes meet our long-term needs (same size, same number of bedrooms), but the “forever home” is simply newer, beautiful, with a view, possibly has luxuries like a swimming pool or additional bathroom, and is in a great neighborhood. Payments would be $1200 for 30 years.

My wife and I both prefer the first option, as it involves less stress, and the short time needed to pay it off rapidly would be stronger motivation for us to make those extra payments. But, from a financial stand-point, is it much smarter financially to just start payments on the long-term goal directly?