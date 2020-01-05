0

I am struggling with calculating the total interest to be paid on a loan, when given Principal, APR, Compounds per Year, and term.

Mostly, I get confused when the term is not the same unit as the compounds per year. So, my math doesn't come close. This problem is based on my own analysis of these relationships. Perhaps, I am just running in a circular reference and getting confused....

For example:

Principal = $18,500
APR = 2.800%
Compounds/yr = 365 (daily)
term = 60 months

Total interest paid over lifetime of loan is.... ?
 First, do i have to calculate payment? Can payment be unknown?

Next example:

Principal = $18,500
APR = 2.800%
Compounds/yr = 12 (monthly)
term = 60 months

My goal is to compare the solutions of these two problems and understand how the compounding period has an effect on the total interest accrued over the life of the loan.

