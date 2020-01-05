I know all the wisdoms -- buy and hold, the trend is always upwards in the long run. Monkeys beating Wall Street traders, and all that.

I'm in it for the long term, want to accumulate wealth that grows with the indexes.

But holding can be so hard when the stocks I've picked are up greatly. Is the real "buy and hold" adage about holding until you're satisfied with the gains or holding no matter what. Am I to believe that a stock that I picked up at $15, that's now at $25, will be $30, $40, $50 in the future no matter what?

So I guess my question sums up to: Do "pro" traders ot at least experienced traders have a stop condition wrt gains on bought&held assets?