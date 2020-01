Im confused by the video showing ticker data is not the same as individual trade data.

From another video a tick is an executed buy/sell trade, normally comes with time, trade size, and price. Isn't that an individual trade data?

When I search for tick chart, it says "Tick charts create a new bar following a tick—the previous set number of trades—either up or down.". Now a tick consist of multiple trades?

So is a tick/ticker an individual trade?