A close relative (freelancer) asked me to lend him money to cover his monthly expenses because

his bank credit (considerable dept) is almost maxed out (good for another month)

he hasn't had any income for 12 months, since the last client project

he hasn't been searching for clients for 12 months

he has no collaterals, no assets to fall back to

His hope is to find clients within the next few months to avoid having to become employed or having to file for personal bankruptcy.

Several years ago, we had the same situation (with half the dept). A small loan turned into an unexpectedly big loan throughout a 12-month period because no clients could be found. That ended with becoming employed "at the last minute" - a solution he intended to avoid with the loan. He repaid 100% of the loan with interest (as well as the dept) within a few years.

One the one hand, I don't want to let him down (he helped me once, too). I can afford it (as long as it doesn't escalate again) and there's a remote chance that he'll find a client within a month or two.

On the other hand, this might blow up rapidly should the bank decide to request collaterals, leading to personal bankruptcy and additional dept from the loan. Additionally, his history indicates that finding clients is all other than straightforward, let alone in this situation. So this has the potential to escalate again. To make things worse, we haven't had the best relationship throughout the last few years.

He's an expert in his line of work. With his skills, finding an employer should be considerably easier and doable within a month or two (I already identified a promising candidate to which I have connections but I don't want to use my connections unless I'm sure he won't turn the job down for a potential client) but his current state of mind is that he wants to stay a freelancer at all cost (also to be able to repay the dept faster).

I see the following options:

No loan, recommend immediate personal bankruptcy. Small one-time loan (put in writing). Support him with finding an employer. When the money runs out: personal bankruptcy. Small one-time loan (put in writing). Support him with finding a client. If it fails, support him with finding an employer. When the money runs out: personal bankruptcy. Flexible loan similar to last time.

Which one would be the best choice given the circumstances outlined above?