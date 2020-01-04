0

Due to some new law from 2018 you can't buy in Europe american etfs like SDPR S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 or others. Do you know ANY European broker who allows i? I found only DIF Brokers who has that (not intend to advertise anything just wanna find another broker). I'am not interested in american CFDs, only in american ETFs. Thanks

  • No broker will let you circumvent the law. However, you will likely be able to find an ETF that tracks the same index and complies with EU regulations. – amon 33 mins ago

