Due to some new law from 2018 you can't buy in Europe american etfs like SDPR S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 or others. Do you know ANY European broker who allows i? I found only DIF Brokers who has that (not intend to advertise anything just wanna find another broker). I'am not interested in american CFDs, only in american ETFs. Thanks
No broker will let you circumvent the law. However, you will likely be able to find an ETF that tracks the same index and complies with EU regulations. – amon 33 mins ago