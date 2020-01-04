I don't have an HSBC current account. I only have an HSBC credit card. I have Credit cards with other major banks too, except their apps allow you to set up a standing order inside the app, you don't even have to call anyone. Don't get me wrong I would much rather talk to a human but thats if you ever actually get through. I am sorry but I haven't got the time nor the inclination to waste sitting on a telephone for 10 to 20 minutes so if a credit card banking app offers in app credit card balance payment facilities or setting up monthly installments then that is very helpful!!! to date I have not been able to locate such a feature on either the HSBC online website nor the HSBC mobile banking app, both by the way are incredibly convoluted with far too many ways of logging on etc etc etc???? Why can't HSBC get this sorted!!!????????