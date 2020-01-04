I worked for 6 months last year as a contractor for a company straight out of university in the UK. I wasn't having to pay taxes with my paycheck but I know I must pay them at the end of the year. Can anyone tell me how much I have to pay? I was getting ~£3500 a month salary and about another £1000 for expenses. My parents tell me the tax rate is 25% but is that on all of it or just the salary part?

I don't think this will affect this but I was unemployed before working this and I now work as staff (with tax included in the paycheck) for the same company from the start of November.