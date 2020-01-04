I have a confusion with this problem. Please help to solve it.

Compnay has a 40% debt in the capital structure and recently company added 10% preferred stock to the capital. Bonds are selling for 865 dollars. The rest of capital is related to common equity. Compnay's cost of borrowing is 4% and bond rate(treasury) is 2% and the market risk premium is 7%. Preferred stock has a cost of 12% and the tax rate is 40%. The common stock sells for $35 per share. The beta is 1.8 and the dividend expected to grow perpetually at a constant rate of 8% per year. Find WACC.

My try: r-2%=1.2*0.07 r=10.4% wacc = 0.4*0.04*(1-0.4)+0.1*0.12+0.5*10.4%

I can't understand why stock price, company's bond price is given? I think they are just additional items to mislead the problem solver, but I'm not sure. Maybe I solved the problem in inappropriate way.