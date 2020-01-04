1

I have a confusion with this problem. Please help to solve it.

Compnay has a 40% debt in the capital structure and recently company added 10% preferred stock to the capital. Bonds are selling for 865 dollars. The rest of capital is related to common equity. Compnay's cost of borrowing is 4% and bond rate(treasury) is 2% and the market risk premium is 7%. Preferred stock has a cost of 12% and the tax rate is 40%. The common stock sells for $35 per share. The beta is 1.8 and the dividend expected to grow perpetually at a constant rate of 8% per year. Find WACC.

My try: r-2%=1.2*0.07 r=10.4% wacc = 0.4*0.04*(1-0.4)+0.1*0.12+0.5*10.4%

I can't understand why stock price, company's bond price is given? I think they are just additional items to mislead the problem solver, but I'm not sure. Maybe I solved the problem in inappropriate way.

  • For homework problems, you'll probably find people more likely to help if you explain how far you've gotten on your own and describe exactly which part or concept you're stuck on. – glibdud 40 mins ago
  • @glibdud thanks, I updated post – Useless 28 mins ago

