What is the point of indicating one's RUC (Registro Único de Contribuyentes) when making purchases in Paraguay?
What is the point of indicating one's RUC (Registro Único de Contribuyentes) when making purchases in Paraguay?
Asked
Viewed 4 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
What is the point of indicating one's RUC (Registro Único de Contribuyentes) when making purchases in Paraguay?