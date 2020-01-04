This is why accounting (though not double entry accounting) was invented...

To keep things equitable, then yes, Person B giving $10 cash to Person A or buying $20 of groceries for the "common pot".

I suggest a simple ledger sheet. Here's a hypothetical scenario where each person makes two purchases during the month for the "common pot":

A B - - Purch #1 $20 Purch #2 $30 Purch #3 $40 Purch #4 $50 EOM Pymt $20 EOM Rcvd: $-20 --- --- $70 $70 TOTAL SPENT: $20+30+$40+$50 = $140 EQUAL CONTRIBUTIONS: $140/2 = $70 EQUALIZING PAYMENT: $70 - $50 = $20

In this case, at EOM (end of month), Person A pays $20 to Person B to ensure that they both contributed an equal amount.

Clear as mud?