The book by J.C. Hull gives a proof that if interest rate is constant, futures price is same as forward price (no-arbitrage price).

In the proof outlined in the book, scenario of daily settlement is taken. The buyer enteres into a long futures position on end of day 0 and the future expires on day N . At the end of day 1 the settlement is F_1 - F_0 (where F_i is future price at the end of day i ). Similarly for other days F_i - F_{i-1} .