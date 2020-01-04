0

The book by J.C. Hull gives a proof that if interest rate is constant, futures price is same as forward price (no-arbitrage price).

In the proof outlined in the book, scenario of daily settlement is taken. The buyer enteres into a long futures position on end of day 0 and the future expires on day N. At the end of day 1 the settlement is F_1 - F_0 (where F_i is future price at the end of day i). Similarly for other days F_i - F_{i-1}.

My question is to make the value of futures contract zero at the end of day 1, shouldn't (F_1 - F_0)*e^{-r(N-1)} (r is continuously compounded constant interest rate with time in days) be the settlement at the end of day 1, as that is what the value of a forward contract would be on the end of day 1 (having same maturity date and negotiated at end of day 0).

