I have a tab-separated file with a set of transactions. Here's a sample:

9/13/2018 Auslandseinsatzentgelt -0.04 Expenses:Account fees 9/13/2018 Auslandseinsatzentgelt -0.03 Expenses:Account fees

I want to import these transactions into my credit card account in GnuCash. While the dates and amounts differ, every transaction in the file has the same description and categorization as the above two.

When I step through the CSV import wizard, it asks me to specify the columns:

Date Description Deposit ???

The only thing that seems to fit for the last column is Account .

Then when I proceed, I get a page that asks me to associate the transactions to an account; it seems to be asking me to choose which GnuCash account relates to the account column. So I select it.

Finally I get to this dialog:

Here, I picked A for both lines, and when I picked Apply, GnuCash proceeded to import the transactions to the Expenses:Account fees account...with a category of Imbalance-EUR ! (Luckily I just did a test import with the above two lines, instead of the whole thing.)

I have some 400-500 transactions here. What I want to do is import them and specify both the debit and credit accounts. I don't want GnuCash to "auto-match" anything; I want to pick. Is it not possible to do that in GnuCash?

I also tried specifying both accounts in each line and picking Account for both, but that didn't seem to have any effect.