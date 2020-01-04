0

If I will buy a stock, I may be entitled to a dividend (if the company pays it and my share class is correct) and I may have voting power (if my share class is correct).

However, if we will consider a company, that does not pay a dividend and I do not intend to use it's voting power (because I own too-small fraction to have anything to say), isn't it a better idea to use CFD? That would allow me to use a lever and defend against the increasing swap.

Is there any benefit of purchasing shares without dividend and with virtually no voting power when compared to CFD?

