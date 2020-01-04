-1

If I will buy a stock, I may be entitled to a dividend (if the company pays it and my share class is correct) and I may have voting power (if my share class is correct).

However, if we will consider a company, that does not pay a dividend and I do not intend to use it's voting power (because I own too-small fraction to have anything to say), isn't it a better idea to use CFD? That would allow me to use a lever and defend against the increasing swap.

Is there any benefit of purchasing shares without dividend and with virtually no voting power when compared to CFD?

    What do you mean by "increasing swap" ? – ApplePie 8 hours ago
  • On one day there may be offered for sell at 7 and for buy at 5 (so spread is 2) but on the other day it maybe 8 and 4 (so spread is 4). With CFD spread is constant. – spam 2 hours ago
    Buy and hold investors are looking for long term capital appreciation. (AAPL, for example, before it started paying a dividend.) Are you focused only on day trading? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • I am not focused on day trading. Is CFD a bad idea for "buy and hold" investor? f yes, why? – spam 1 hour ago

