0

I currently work as a server/bartender, and saving up to get a food truck off the ground. Suppose I claim tax exempt on my W-2 (with the restaurants I work for) and use 70% of gross funds for Capital Investment in my business, while using 30% for living necessities. Will I only pay income tax for the 30%? Would there be tax impositions on the other 70%?

|improve this question
New contributor
Chase is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

Ask a CPA before doing anything

No, it's not that simple. You have a certain income, you have deductions and you pay taxes on the rest. If you can claim business expenses on everything you spend on the new business you will pay significantly lower taxes than if you didn't. But you definitely don't just pay taxes on the other 30%.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

Chase is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.