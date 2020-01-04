I'm aware that holding US-based stocks or real estate would be subject to estate tax for non-resident aliens. However, would cash holdings such as US Dollar or Australian Dollar in a US brokerage account be subject to estate tax for non-resident aliens?
According to the IRS page, it seems like the answer is a no, as cash is neither US real estate, tangible property or securities of US companies.
U.S.-situated assets include American real estate, tangible personal property, and securities of U.S. companies. A nonresident’s stock holdings in American companies are subject to estate taxation even though the nonresident held the certificates abroad or registered the certificates in the name of a nominee.
Exceptions: Assets that are exempt from U.S. estate tax include securities that generate portfolio interest, bank accounts not used in connection with a trade or business in the U.S., and insurance proceeds.
However, the Boglehead wiki suggests that cash balances may be taxed.
If you die while holding US situated assets, the US can apply an estate tax of up to 40% of the balance above a $60,000 exemption.2 However, when you hold ETFs domiciled in Ireland or another non-US domicile, you do not directly hold any US assets. This means that you are now entirely protected from unpleasant US estate tax surprises. The US estate tax cannot 'look through' a fund or ETF to the ultimate individual owner of shares in that fund or ETF.
Most popular non-US domiciled ETFs can be purchased on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext exchange, so you will need to find a broker that offers the appropriate exchanges. Interactive Brokers is a popular choice for many, but be aware that it is US based. This means that you should never hold more than $60,000 in cash at this broker, otherwise US estate taxes again become an issue.[8]