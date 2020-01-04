I'm aware that holding US-based stocks or real estate would be subject to estate tax for non-resident aliens. However, would cash holdings such as US Dollar or Australian Dollar in a US brokerage account be subject to estate tax for non-resident aliens?

According to the IRS page, it seems like the answer is a no, as cash is neither US real estate, tangible property or securities of US companies.

U.S.-situated assets include American real estate, tangible personal property, and securities of U.S. companies. A nonresident’s stock holdings in American companies are subject to estate taxation even though the nonresident held the certificates abroad or registered the certificates in the name of a nominee. Exceptions: Assets that are exempt from U.S. estate tax include securities that generate portfolio interest, bank accounts not used in connection with a trade or business in the U.S., and insurance proceeds.

However, the Boglehead wiki suggests that cash balances may be taxed.