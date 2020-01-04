I received an offer for refinancing my mortgage, but I am very unclear whether it is beneficial to me. I googled for refinance calculators, but they all seem to assume that you just paid regular monthly payments. However, I contributed more towards the principal, so I can just take the remaining number of years (I am unclear how many years I left, I only know the total balance and my monthly payment).

Is there some calculator available, that will allow me to take this into account and tell me, how much would I pay in total in interest in both options (current vs refinance)? I don't plan on moving from my house, so the most important thing for me is reducing the total cost.