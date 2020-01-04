I have a Common Stock certificate for 310 shares of Antares Resources Corporation issued March 24, 1997. The corporate seal shows a 1958 date. I believe the company changed its name and ticker symbol and may have been delisted at some point. Is the company still in business and is there any value in the shares I have?
1Bad news, if this is the same company it looks like they went bankrupt: secinfo.com/$/SEC/Registrant.asp?CIK=65202 – Ben Voigt 7 hours ago
There are several things that you could try:
Do a Google search to see if you can track down corporate events that may transpired such as a symbol change or a merger with another company.
Find a source for OTC BB and Pink Sheets companies and see if there's a current listing there (these are where delisted stocks still in business end up)
The stock certificate will have the name of the Transfer Agent on it. Sometimes it also includes their address. If they are still in existence, contact them to determine the disposition of Antares Resources. This is probably the most reliable approach.