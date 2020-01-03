1

My situation: I am 31 years old. I live in the UK and have been a software developer for 5 years (but only 1 year in a really challenging, full stack position). I own a house. I have a fair amount of savings and a decent salary.

However, I became divorced about a year ago. I have always wanted to move abroad, but haven't been able to as my ex-partner didn't want to.

Now I can, but I'm very apprehensive. I have a good job, am secure financially and am a home owner. I would be giving all of that up for the unknown... but it is something I've always dreamed of.

In terms of location, my current preference is New Zealand, but I have also looked at some other places that are good for software devs (Switzerland, Canada).

My question, is - would doing this be incredibly risky financially? I only have 80k left on my mortgage over a 12 year term, I have 20k in the bank and about 25k of equity in the house. I would potentially be risking years (well, a lifetime) of work for something that may or may not work out.

Apologies for the long post, but any advice would be greatly appreciated.

I would prefer to sell the house, as it gives me more cash (will have 40 - 45k in cash) and managing a property from thousands of miles away seems unfeasible at this point.

Your current assets are small compared to what you can expect to earn in a lifetime and compared to what you will need for retirement. Fortunately, you are young and have decades more to save. Many people are in something like your situation of starting out, say with a graduate degree, in their late 20s or early 30s, but with no savings at all and perhaps even with student debt. My point is that you can likely afford to "start over" somewhere now if it's what you want, and the work experience and savings you already have will be a "bonus" compared to what many people have. So look at your location and job choice as if you were a new graduate but with a nice extra "cushion".

Some thoughts that came into my mind when reading your post - hopefully, some of them are beneficial to you;

First of all, compared to others who start into their career and might plan to go abroad you have a more solid financial background - e.g. you have an 80k loan but a house, while others have no house but a student loan. So, that's definitely an advantage.

On the other hand, your savings aren't that big (20k doesn't seem a lot to me), thus it is risky because if you don't get a job soon after moving to another country you will be in serious financial trouble.

One question that seems to be crucial to me is the following one: What do you plan to do with your house? Do you want to sell it when you leave the UK or do you want to rent the house such that the rent might suffice to pay your mortgage?

If you sell it - depending on how much you get - you probably have enough cash to survive without getting a job immediately, but you also lose your safety-backup at home.

If you rent it you save your backup and in twelve years you have a good basis for your retirement but you also have to keep in mind that there are some obligations that go hand in hand with owning a house (which might be difficult when you are thousands of kilometers away - so maybe you have someone who can keep an eye on your house?). In addition to this having a mortgage means that you always have some pressure to earn money (especially if you don't have a tenant for a couple of months). You also have to schedule money for reparations.

Since you mentioned that you have a full-stack position as a software-developer now one or two years of working can improve your financial situation dramatically. E.g. you might be able to reduce your mortgage noticeable and increase your savings such that you can lower your overall-risk significantly.

So maybe you can clarify your plans with your house then it might be easier to get a better overview over your situation?

  • Thanks for your answer, I have edited the question with the details: I would prefer to sell the house, as it gives me more cash (will have 40 - 45k in cash) and managing a property from thousands of miles away seems unfeasible at this point. – Cloud 1 hour ago
  • If I have 40k, that's 20 months... almost 2 years of living expenses. I guess that's enough security?... – Cloud 59 mins ago
It's something that needs careful planning. Do you know anything whatsoever about the market for your profession in Canada or New Zealand? Any idea how difficult it is to get a work visa? Any idea what happens to your pension rights in the UK?

Before I moved, I had six job interviews in my pocket, and one of them turned into a job. So be prepared, and have a fallback strategy. Figure out if you can arrange to go over for six months and return without too much financial damage.

