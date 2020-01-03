Some thoughts that came into my mind when reading your post - hopefully, some of them are beneficial to you;

First of all, compared to others who start into their career and might plan to go abroad you have a more solid financial background - e.g. you have an 80k loan but a house, while others have no house but a student loan. So, that's definitely an advantage.

On the other hand, your savings aren't that big (20k doesn't seem a lot to me), thus it is risky because if you don't get a job soon after moving to another country you will be in serious financial trouble.

One question that seems to be crucial to me is the following one: What do you plan to do with your house? Do you want to sell it when you leave the UK or do you want to rent the house such that the rent might suffice to pay your mortgage?

If you sell it - depending on how much you get - you probably have enough cash to survive without getting a job immediately, but you also lose your safety-backup at home.

If you rent it you save your backup and in twelve years you have a good basis for your retirement but you also have to keep in mind that there are some obligations that go hand in hand with owning a house (which might be difficult when you are thousands of kilometers away - so maybe you have someone who can keep an eye on your house?). In addition to this having a mortgage means that you always have some pressure to earn money (especially if you don't have a tenant for a couple of months). You also have to schedule money for reparations.

Since you mentioned that you have a full-stack position as a software-developer now one or two years of working can improve your financial situation dramatically. E.g. you might be able to reduce your mortgage noticeable and increase your savings such that you can lower your overall-risk significantly.

So maybe you can clarify your plans with your house then it might be easier to get a better overview over your situation?