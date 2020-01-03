My situation: I am 31 years old. I live in the UK and have been a software developer for 5 years (but only 1 year in a really challenging, full stack position). I own a house. I have a fair amount of savings and a decent salary.

However, I became divorced about a year ago. I have always wanted to move abroad, but haven't been able to as my ex-partner didn't want to.

Now I can, but I'm very apprehensive. I have a good job, am secure financially and am a home owner. I would be giving all of that up for the unknown... but it is something I've always dreamed of.

In terms of location, my current preference is New Zealand, but I have also looked at some other places that are good for software devs (Switzerland, Canada).

My question, is - would doing this be incredibly risky financially? I only have 80k left on my mortgage over a 12 year term, I have 20k in the bank and about 25k of equity in the house. I would potentially be risking years (well, a lifetime) of work for something that may or may not work out.

Apologies for the long post, but any advice would be greatly appreciated.