My situation: I am 31 years old. I live in the UK and have been a software developer for 5 years (but only 1 year in a really challenging, full stack position). I own a house. I have a fair amount of savings and a decent salary.

However, I became divorced about a year ago. I have always wanted to move abroad, but haven't been able to as my ex-partner didn't want to.

Now I can, but I'm very apprehensive. I have a good job, am secure financially and am a home owner. I would be giving all of that up for the unknown... but it is something I've always dreamed of.

In terms of location, my current preference is New Zealand, but I have also looked at some other places that are good for software devs (Switzerland, Canada).

My question, is - would doing this be incredibly risky financially? I only have 80k left on my mortgage over a 12 year term, I have 20k in the bank and about 25k of equity in the house. I would potentially be risking years (well, a lifetime) of work for something that may or may not work out.

Apologies for the long post, but any advice would be greatly appreciated.

It's something that needs careful planning. Do you know anything whatsoever about the market for your profession in Canada or New Zealand? Any idea how difficult it is to get a work visa? Any idea what happens to your pension rights in the UK?

Before I moved, I had six job interviews in my pocket, and one of them turned into a job. So be prepared, and have a fallback strategy. Figure out if you can arrange to go over for six months and return without too much financial damage.

