My partner and I are currently on the market looking for our first home to buy. When contacting a estate agent for a potential house they referred me to a Mortgage adviser.

When searching for details of this mortgage adviser, I found the firm has several positive reviews on google. However, I am not able to find the name of the adviser on FCA registry.

Is this a red flag? (It may be possible I am not the search right) What other checks can I perform to make sure the adviser is "suitable"?

Additional Information The adviser informed me on the phone that they have a fixed fee of £500 and they also get commission from the lender. I think this is fairly normal for UK but I am not sure.