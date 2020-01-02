To add a bank account to Venmo, the user provides bank account number and Venmo makes two small deposits into the account. The user must verify that they have access to the account by indicating the amounts to Venmo.

Venmo indicated they had made two small deposits into my account and indicated these amounts will manifest themselves tomorrow:

Why does it take hours, if not days for the deposits to show up online?

Is there any technical, regulation, or security reasons why transactions can not be done in a matter of a few seconds?

The context is for American banks.