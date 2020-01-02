I asked earlier but I guess was not clear enough. Please don't tell that one cannot get Real Estate Agent exam. In past I have taken enough exams( honestly) without being an expert. So getting through Real Estate exam should not be tough.

Certainly my purpose is to save money( the basis of this Q&A site), so my question is, will I be able to act as my own purchasing agent once I get the Real Estate licence or if that also require the help of a Real Estate Broker ?

Or to be specific, I want to know the exact role of the Real Estate Broker