I have the following two deposits and one withdrawal during the year for a stock position:

Start bal=$1000 dep1=$200 dep2=$200 with1=-$100 End bal=$1500 (due to gain in stock)

Without deposits and withdrawals, the return is (1500-1000)/1000 = 0.50.

With deposits and withdrawals:

[(1500-200-200+100)-1000]/1000 = 0.20

Is the above correct — adding deposits to the ending balance and subtracting withdrawals? Or should that be switched?