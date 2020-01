I often use paypal to make the payment in online shops sites like ebay or amazon but the fee for currency conversion it makes the buy a little more expensive than i thought it should be. Today i just stumbled with this article in which basically says that transferwise don't charge on the exchange rates, because the company uses its own accounts in the recipient’s country.

My question here is: i'm not sure what service and how to set it up to use for buying for products with lower fee/total cost.