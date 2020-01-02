0

I am trying to calculate net dollar amount of stock issued / buyback, with change in divisor. I am assuming that divisor only changes with change in stocks as it is market capital weighted index. I came up with below formula, please present your opinions:

Market_capital_2/Divisor_2 = Market_capital_1/Divisor_1

Market_capital_2 = Market_capital_1*Divisor_2/Divisor_1

Where Market_capital_2 is not actual market capital is also affected by price fluctuation. But, (Market_capital_2 - Market_capital_1) will simply give an estimate of stock issues

then it could be scaled approximately to price change

