I am married to a woman who holds dual citizenship for both the US and Israel where we actually live. Our entire life is in Israel with no assets in the US at all (later on I will buy some American shares, as I want to invest at some S&P ETF). She got only a US passport, but doesn't have an SSN.

Should she get an SSN? As I understand, once you have an SSN, you are supposed to pay taxes for both the US AND the country you actually live in.. What benefits do we have from getting SSD and what are the downsides?