A sugar daddy messaged me on Instagram. I was having a hard time so I responded, and he said he would send me money and didn’t expect anything in return.

He then he asked for my bank account info which I stupidly gave him, because I had no money in my account. He deposited 200$ and said I had to withdraw it. I tried a couple times and it didn’t work. Then I got locked out of my account. I blocked the guy because I found out he had transferred the money to some random person. I went to my bank to get my account unlocked. I was embarrassed and acted like I had no idea why I was locked out. They said I had to call fraud, so I did and they said I had to go to my bank and tell them what happened.

I’m terrified to tell them in person, but I have to to get my account back. Also I am 16. Will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age? Will they need my parents to come in?