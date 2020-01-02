4

A sugar daddy messaged me on Instagram. I was having a hard time so I responded, and he said he would send me money and didn’t expect anything in return.

He then he asked for my bank account info which I stupidly gave him, because I had no money in my account. He deposited 200$ and said I had to withdraw it. I tried a couple times and it didn’t work. Then I got locked out of my account. I blocked the guy because I found out he had transferred the money to some random person. I went to my bank to get my account unlocked. I was embarrassed and acted like I had no idea why I was locked out. They said I had to call fraud, so I did and they said I had to go to my bank and tell them what happened.

I’m terrified to tell them in person, but I have to to get my account back. Also I am 16. Will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age? Will they need my parents to come in?

    Hi Penelope, welcome to the site. Please ask for your parents' help on this. Someone older than you tricked you, and that's not your fault. You're ashamed that you got tricked and worried that your parents will be mad and you'll be in trouble, but your parents will get over it. They can help you figure this out. – spuck 2 hours ago
  • @spuck To be totally honest, she walked into the sugar daddy site with eyes wide (but naively) open. But we all did stupid stuff when we were teens. What we hope now is that she learns from this. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
    @RonJohn To be fair, Instagram isn't a sugar daddy site. I wouldn't call being caught by somone DMing you out of the blue, exactly asking for trouble. – richardb 8 mins ago
21

Also I am 16

Before you go on a sugar daddy site, for God's sake learn what is expected of a sugar baby. (Accessing your bank account is not what's expected...)

will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age?

Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth; plead youth, naivete and desperation. They'll fuss at you a bit, but won't fine you or send you to jail.

If you hide or deceive them, they'll think you're in cahoots with the scammer and you very well might get in trouble.

Tell the truth.

Will they need my parents to come in?

Possibly. It'll be really difficult to hide this from them.

    @Alexander-ReinstateMonica I am a parent and I hope I've raised my kids not to get into this kind of situation in the first place! – Darren 1 hour ago
    @Darren My comment got deleted (annoying), but yeah, that would be ideal, but kids make mistakes, and I have no reason to think I could raise a child that's impervious to making mistakes. I'd want to at least be confident that they come to me for help when they're in a pickle. – Alexander - Reinstate Monica 1 hour ago
10

I would suggest you immediately take this matter to the police.

Will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age?

Almost certainly not. The concept of "under age" exists for a reason, society has lower expectations while you're still young. The other guy, however, is potentially in some deep shit.

For an adult to seek out a sugar daddy/child relationship with a minor is pretty clearly solicitation of a minor.

IANAL, but the sugar daddy appears to have committed the crime of "Luring of a child". That is a very serious crime in Canada, an "indictable offence" by our lingo, meaning an offence with prison sentences of 2 years or longer, as opposed to a "summary offence".

Luring a child 172.1 (1) Every person commits an offence who, by means of a computer system within the meaning of subsection 342.1(2), communicates with

  1. a person who is, or who the accused believes is, under the age of eighteen years, for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence under subsection 153(1), section 155 or 163.1, subsection 212(1) or (4) or section 271, 272 or 273 with respect to that person;
  2. a person who is, or who the accused believes is, under the age of 16 years, for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence under section 151 or 152, subsection 160(3) or 173(2) or section 280 with respect to that person; or
  3. a person who is, or who the accused believes is, under the age of 14 years, for the purpose of facilitating the commission of an offence under section 281 with respect to that person.
    The "sugar daddy" is likely to be somewhere far outside the reach of Canadian law enforcement. – ceejayoz 2 hours ago
    @ceejayoz: That's true. The site operators or business partners of the site may be within reach of the Canadian authorities, though. Or maybe there's an international group (cooperation among national police forces) working on this or similar cases where the information provided could be of use. The best way to find out is to just report it. Maybe the local fuzz can't help, or maybe they can connect up with another organization and do something. – JRE 1 hour ago
    @ceejayoz That's possible, but it's better to assume it's not the case. I don't remember the term for this, but I remember someone talking about statements which may be false, but it's better to live as if they're true. E.g. "All guns are loaded". So people always take extra caution to safe all guns they pick up. Even those just safed by the person who handed them, right before their eyes. While it looks like a paranoid ritual, that extra bit of caution is probably worth while. Similarly, it's better to assume that the police can help. At least give it a try. – Alexander - Reinstate Monica 1 hour ago
    @JRE Precisely. It's really common to see international cooperation between the likes of RCMP, FBI, Europol, Interpol, etc. particularly for busting child porn and human trafficking rings. Doesn't mean that everybody is always caught, but it's best to leave it up to the professionals to decide, as you said. – Alexander - Reinstate Monica 1 hour ago

