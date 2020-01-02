Also I am 16

Before you go on a sugar daddy site, for God's sake learn what is expected of a sugar baby. (Accessing your bank account is not what's expected...)

will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age?

Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth; plead youth, naivete and desperation. They'll fuss at you a bit, but won't fine you or send you to jail.

If you hide or deceive them, they'll think you're in cahoots with the scammer and you very well might get in trouble.

Tell the truth.

Will they need my parents to come in?

Possibly. It'll be really difficult to hide this from them.