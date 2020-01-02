A sugar daddy messaged me on Instagram, and I was having a hard time so I responded and He said he would send me money and didn’t expect anything in return, then he asked for my bank account info which I stupidly gave him because I had no money in my account. He deposited 200$ and said I had to withdrawal it and I tried a couple times and it didn’t work. Then I got locked out of my account. I blocked the guy cuz I found out he had transfered the money to some random person and I went to my bank to get my account unlocked. I was embarrassed and acted like i had no idea why I was locked out so they said I had to call fraud, so I did and they said I had to go to my bank and tell them what happened. I’m terrified to tell them in person but I have to to get my account back. Also I am 16. So will I get in trouble for accepting money from someone over age? Will they need my parents to come in?
Before you go on a sugar daddy site, for God's sake learn what is expected of a sugar baby. (Accessing your bank account is not what's expected...)
Tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth; plead youth, naivete and desperation. They'll fuss at you a bit, but won't fine you or send you to jail.
If you hide or deceive them, they'll think you're in cahoots with the scammer and you very well might get in trouble.
Tell the truth.
Possibly. It'll be really difficult to hide this from them.