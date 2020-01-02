0

Is there any way to export my coffee to the US via a futures contract? I am not talking via an OTC futures or anything. I'm talking about physically delivering the commodity to an ICE-certified warehouse and have them ship it to the person that bought the futures contract. Since the ICE futures are physically-settled, I am wondering, how can someone sell their coffee via a futures that is traded on the Intercontinental Exchange?

Is there any way to do that? If so how? Are there special brokers for that? Interactive Brokers liquidate the position before expiration.

